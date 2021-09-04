Javed Akhtar receives flak for comparing RSS with Taliban; protestors demand an apology

Renowned film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar is facing flak for his recent statements comparing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Taliban.

Recently, while speaking to a news portal, Akhtar said that the Taliban are barbaric, their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.

This statement has not gone down well with BJP’s youth wing and several of them landed outside his Juhu home to protest.

"Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same. India is a secular nation and the people, the population is largely secular, but there are those who support organisations like the RSS and VHP and people like Golwalkar, etc, who have the same ideology that of the Nazis of the 1930s. The Taliban may be more empowered with weapons, but the view, outlook, and ideology are mirroring each other," he told during an interview with NDTV.

"They must not have reached their goals yet but I want to know that what is the difference between their goals and the goals of Taliban," Akhtar added.

Meanwhile, according to a report in ETimes, several protestors outside his residence stated that RSS helps everyone in time of need and Javed Akhtar must apologise for comparing them to Taliban.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has released a video and said that Akhtar's statement is an insult to the entire Hindu community.

The BJP MLA challenged Akhtar to go to Afghanistan and Pakistan and give a statement against the Taliban. He also demanded an apology from the lyricist.

Bhatkhalkar also stated that a defamation suit will be filed against Akhtar if he fails to issue an apology.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 05:38 PM IST