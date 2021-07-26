Javed Akhtar receives backlash for tweet 'comparing' Shah Jahan to Barack Obama, Vivek Agnihotri calls it 'illogical'

The tweet didn't sit well with a section of Twitter and several users slammed the veteran for 'comparing an immigrant to an invader'.

Reacting to Akhtar's tweet, a user commented, "Equating democracy with an oppressive monarchy! Obama was accepted by USA as he came thru the due democratic process. People chose him. But Shahjahan wasn't chosen by the people. He was product of a monarchy established by kiII***, rap*** and demolition of faith of the natives."

"Mr. Obama took US Presidency through Democracy...Shah Jahan and Mughals had taken the throne through Conquest and Murder. Obama served His countrymen, Mughals Ruled...there is a vast difference. Having Hindu Wives was not Love of Land, it was Divide and Rule strategy," wrote a user.

Another asked, "Did Obama and family massacre Natives of US like the Moghuls did to Hindus?"