Javed Akhtar receives backlash for tweet 'comparing' Shah Jahan to Barack Obama, Vivek Agnihotri calls it 'illogical'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar got brutally trolled on Twitter after he shared a tweet 'comparing' former president of United States Barack Obama to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
On Monday, Akhtar tweeted: "Obama ‘s father was a Kenyan his paternal aunts still live in Kenya but since Obama was born in US he had the right to contest the presidential election Shah Jahan was the 5th Gen in India his grand mom n mom were Rajputni ( 75 %blood Rajput) but they call him a foreigner."
The tweet didn't sit well with a section of Twitter and several users slammed the veteran for 'comparing an immigrant to an invader'.
Reacting to Akhtar's tweet, a user commented, "Equating democracy with an oppressive monarchy! Obama was accepted by USA as he came thru the due democratic process. People chose him. But Shahjahan wasn't chosen by the people. He was product of a monarchy established by kiII***, rap*** and demolition of faith of the natives."
"Mr. Obama took US Presidency through Democracy...Shah Jahan and Mughals had taken the throne through Conquest and Murder. Obama served His countrymen, Mughals Ruled...there is a vast difference. Having Hindu Wives was not Love of Land, it was Divide and Rule strategy," wrote a user.
Another asked, "Did Obama and family massacre Natives of US like the Moghuls did to Hindus?"
Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnhotri also echoed the same sentiments and called the veteran 'wrong'.
He tweeted, "Javed saab, you are wrong here. Obama’s parents or forefathers did not invade USA. Also, if you are equating Obama with Shahjahan, then Obama neither destroyed churches in US nor did he convert Americans to his belief with sword. Obama wasn’t a tyrant. It’s illogical logic."
Last year, Javed Akhtar became the first Indian to bag the Richard Dawkins Award.
The renowned personality was conferred with the award for his "critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values."