Javed Akhtar opens up on Shabana Azmi's accident: 'First thought was 'Is she alive?'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi in January met with a deadly road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The actress was hospitalized for 12 days and her husband Javed Akhtar in a recent interview has opened about the fear he felt at that time.

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, spoke about the road accident, their quarantine period and more. Javed opened up about the fear he felt while Shabana was unconscious and said, “Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly. We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was ‘Is she alive?’ Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk. Somehow we took her out, she was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash, that it will take a little time to be totally normal."