Javed Akhtar lashes out at Karnataka govt for 'cancelling' trains for labourers, compares govt to Pharaoh torturing Jew slaves

The Karnataka government recently withdrew its request to the Railways to run special trains to ferry migrant labourers to their home states. This comes hours after builders met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, to apprise him of the problems to the construction sector in case the labourers left. Slamming the Karnataka government's move, legendary poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar compared it to Pharaoh torturing Hebrew slaves. He wrote, "Pharaoh is not letting Hebrew slave to get away . There are few pyramids to be made."
On Thursday, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to react to Kartnaka government's move of cancelling special trains for migrant works. He tweeted, "An state on the behest of the builders lobby has canceled the trains that would have taken the poor migrant workers to their hometowns n native villages . Pharaoh is not letting Hebrew slave to get away . There are few pyramids to be made."
Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "Get the facts. Trains were cancelled for other reasons. Read @Tejasvi_Surya b4 taking to blah blah spirit."
While another quoted Chief Minister Yediyurappa's quote - "We have sent around one lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains back to their home towns. I have also appealed to migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now."
The Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department N Manjunatha Prasad, who is the nodal officer for migrants, had requested the South Western Railways on Tuesday to run two train services a day for five days except Wednesday, when the state government wanted services thrice a day to Danapur in Bihar.
However, later, Prasad wrote another letter within a few hours that the special trains were not required.
Several migrants in the city were desperate to return home as they were out of job and money.
Inputs from PTI.
