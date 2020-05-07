Javed Akhtar lashes out at Karnataka govt for 'cancelling' trains for labourers, compares govt to Pharaoh torturing Jew slaves

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "Get the facts. Trains were cancelled for other reasons. Read @Tejasvi_Surya b4 taking to blah blah spirit."

While another quoted Chief Minister Yediyurappa's quote - "We have sent around one lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains back to their home towns. I have also appealed to migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now."

The Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department N Manjunatha Prasad, who is the nodal officer for migrants, had requested the South Western Railways on Tuesday to run two train services a day for five days except Wednesday, when the state government wanted services thrice a day to Danapur in Bihar.

However, later, Prasad wrote another letter within a few hours that the special trains were not required.

Several migrants in the city were desperate to return home as they were out of job and money.

