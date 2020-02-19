'Javed Akhtar intimidated Kangana Ranaut, asked her to say sorry to Hrithik Roshan', claims Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel has claimed that veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar had once called the 'Panga' actress home and had tried to intimidate her. Javed also tried to threaten Kangana and asked her to apologise to Hrithik, claimed Rangoli. She also asserted that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had once thrown a 'chappal' at Kangana when she refused to eassy the role of a suicide bomber.
Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter, on Wednesday and wrote,"Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho ?"
Rangoli Chandel's tweet was a reply to Javed and Mahesh Bhatt's 'fascist' statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The screen-writer and filmmaker were in an interview with Al Jazeera, when the former was asked if PM Modi was fascist. To which he replied, "Of course, he is. I mean, fascists don't have horns on their heads. "
The Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan controversy in the year 2016 was widely publicised with both accusing each other of maligning their images. Their public spat and legal battle has been a hot potato and Rangoli's claims have once again added fuel to the fire.
Also, this isn't the first time Rangoli has attacked Mahesh Bhatt. In an earlier debacle with his wife Soni Razdan, Rangoli had said, "When Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film."
