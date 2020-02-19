'Javed Akhtar intimidated Kangana Ranaut, asked her to say sorry to Hrithik Roshan', claims Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel has claimed that veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar had once called the 'Panga' actress home and had tried to intimidate her. Javed also tried to threaten Kangana and asked her to apologise to Hrithik, claimed Rangoli. She also asserted that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had once thrown a 'chappal' at Kangana when she refused to eassy the role of a suicide bomber.

Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter, on Wednesday and wrote,"Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho ?"