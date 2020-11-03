Javed Akhtar files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her 'derogatory' remarks

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly causing harm to his reputation by unnecessarily dragging his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
The complaint has been filed before Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri in Mumbai. Akhtar has requested the court to take cognizance of the remarks Kangana made during her interview with Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut had opened fire at Bollywood bigwigs during her interaction with Goswami. She'd claimed that Javed Akhtar, in 2016, asked her to either apologise to her former boyfriend Hrithk Roshan or commit suicide.
"Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said clearly, 'If you don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide. They will put you in jail, they have found evidence.' I asked him, 'What evidence? What have I done?'. To this, Javed Akhtar said, "Tere mooh kaala ho jaayega, tu jaayegi kaha?" Javed Akhtar has enough political connections to get away with pretty much anything in Mumbai. And, Mahesh Bhatt is his best friend," the 'Panga' actress said on 'Nation Wants to Know'.
Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabana Azmi called Kanagana Ranaut's comments 'outrageous' and said, "Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting."
