Javed Akhtar files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her 'derogatory' remarks

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly causing harm to his reputation by unnecessarily dragging his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The complaint has been filed before Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri in Mumbai. Akhtar has requested the court to take cognizance of the remarks Kangana made during her interview with Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut had opened fire at Bollywood bigwigs during her interaction with Goswami. She'd claimed that Javed Akhtar, in 2016, asked her to either apologise to her former boyfriend Hrithk Roshan or commit suicide.