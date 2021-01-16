Javed Akhtar Birthday Special: Top 10 songs written by the soulful lyricist

Javed Akhtar belongs to a family of writers and poets. He has develop the story and screenplay of several Hindi blockbusters. His partnership with Salim Khan gifted numerous hits to Bollywood. He also wrote incredibly meaningful lyrics of several Bollywood hit songs which fetched him numerous awards.
Here's the list of some of the best songs penned by Javed Akhtar-
Sandese Aate Hai- The lyrics of this song perfectly describes the lives of Army professionals who guard the Nation's Borders by living far away from their families. Javed Akhtar won 1998 Filmfare Award for best lyrics for this song.
Ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga- The soul of this beautiful melody is the lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. This one also fetched the legend 1995 Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics.
Ghar se nikalte hi- 'Papa Kehte hai' starring Jugal Hansraj and Mayuri Kango didn't smash box office records but the soundtrack of this film is loved even today. Javed Akhtar's lyrics immortalized this melody.
Mere mehboob mere sanam- This song is from Mahest Bhatt directed 'Duplicate' starring Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. The lyrics of this song written by Javed Akhtar are simply amazing.
Panchi Nadiya- Another surreal melody penned by Javed Akhtar. The vocals were provided by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. Javed Akhtar again Won Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics 2001 for this song.
Chand Tare- This one is from the Shahrukh Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer 'Yes Boss'. Javed Akhtar's lyrics, Jatin-Lalit's music and Abhijeet's voice, perfect ingredients of a memorable song.
Mitwa- Lagaan gained global recognition for a number of reasons, one of which was the amazing songs. Music by A.R Rahman, vocals by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, this is one song which will stay relevant for ages.
Khaboon ke parinday- This one can make any atmosphere serene. Mohit chauhan and Alyssa Mendonsa's vocals have done justice to this amazingly written song. Javed Akhtar won Lyricist of the year at Mirchi Music Awards 2011 for this one.
Senorita- 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' is a superhit flick filled with amazing songs. It's simply too hard not to tap your feet especially when this song is playing. Javed Akhtar's lyrics for this one stole the show.