Javed Akhtar Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts about the legend who co-wrote 'Sholay'

Born in Gwalior on 17th January 1945 to Jan Nisar Khan and Safiya Siraj-ul Haq, Javed Akhtar followed the footsteps of his father and grand father. Javed Akhtar's father, Jan Nisar Khan was a Bollywood songwriter and Urdu poet and his grand father Muzhtar Khairabadi was also a famous poet.
Javed Akhtar went to Colvin Taluqdar's College in Lucknow before forming his partnership with Salman Khan's father Salim Khan. The Salim-Javed alliance gave some evergreen hits to Hindi Cinema.
The duo became friends while working on the sets of Sarhadi Lootera. Salim Khan was an actor in the movie and Javed Akhtar was the dialogue writer. Incidentally, Javed Akhtar was given the job to write for the movie as the original dialogue writer wasn't available. Javed Akhtar, a clapper boy on the sets was hence given his first opportunity to write.
Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan realized the dearth of writers in Bollywood and started developing stories and screenplays. The first films for which they wrote were 'Adhikaar' and 'Andaaz'.
The duo gave innumerable hits including the All Time Blockbuster hit 'Sholay'. Even after they parted ways, the scripts they wrote in the past were being made into superhit films. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar became the first scriptwriters to achieve the star status.
Javed Akhtar married Honey Irani in 1972. The couple separated in 1985 after Javed Akhtar married Shabana Azmi.
Javed Akhtar has won 5 National Film Awards and 8 Filmfare Awrads for Best Lyrics. His filmography is filled with classics which can be watched any day. For his immense contribution in the field of Cinema, Javed Akhtar has been awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Sahitya Akademi Award. Last year, he received The Richard Dawkins Award for his contribution to secularism, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.
Without a doubt, Javed Akhtar is one gem of Indian Cinema who has inspired social change through his dialogues and poetry.