Javed Akhtar Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts about the legend who co-wrote 'Sholay'

Born in Gwalior on 17th January 1945 to Jan Nisar Khan and Safiya Siraj-ul Haq, Javed Akhtar followed the footsteps of his father and grand father. Javed Akhtar's father, Jan Nisar Khan was a Bollywood songwriter and Urdu poet and his grand father Muzhtar Khairabadi was also a famous poet.

Javed Akhtar went to Colvin Taluqdar's College in Lucknow before forming his partnership with Salman Khan's father Salim Khan. The Salim-Javed alliance gave some evergreen hits to Hindi Cinema.

The duo became friends while working on the sets of Sarhadi Lootera. Salim Khan was an actor in the movie and Javed Akhtar was the dialogue writer. Incidentally, Javed Akhtar was given the job to write for the movie as the original dialogue writer wasn't available. Javed Akhtar, a clapper boy on the sets was hence given his first opportunity to write.