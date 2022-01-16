Javed Akhtar Birthday Special: A look at his love story with wife Shabana Azmi

Born in Gwalior on January 17, 1945, Javed Akhtar followed the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Akhtar's father, Jan Nisar Khan was a Bollywood songwriter and Urdu poet and his grand father Muzhtar Khairabadi was also a famous poet.

Akhtar formed a partnership with Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and their alliance gave some evergreen hits to Hindi cinema.

The first films for which the duo wrote were 'Adhikaar' and 'Andaaz'.

They gave innumerable hits including the classic hit 'Sholay'. Even after they parted ways, the scripts they wrote in the past were being made into superhit films. Khan and Akhtar became the first scriptwriters to achieve the star status.

Akhtar has won five National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awrads for Best Lyrics. For his immense contribution in the field of cinema, he has been awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Sahitya Akademi Award.

Akhtar married Honey Irani in 1972. They met on the sets of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' where Irani was a supporting actor. The couple had two children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

While Irani was busy taking care of the household, Akhtar secretly found love in the arms of his colleague, Shabana Azmi. Sparks flew between Azmi and Akhtar sooner than expected. Azmi’s family was against the alliance only because Akhtar was a married man.

Reportedly, when Irani came to know about it, the duo started having regular fights at home. However, they made sure that the kids don’t get to know about it. Irani asked him to leave her for Azmi, which he did. The couple started living separately and divorced six years after that.

They tied the knot in a simple Muslim wedding soon after he got the divorce. Azmi had once revealed that while travelling someplace she saw a flower shop. And since she said that she loved the look and smell of those flowers, Akhtar bought all the flowers from their florist’s shop and stuffed their fiat with it.

Since Azmi could not conceive due to medical issues, Irani allowed the children to visit their father and spend time with their stepmother without harbouring any feelings of hatred or vengeance. Till date, Farhan and Zoya share an impeccable bond with both Azmi and Akhtar.

There’s no denying that Akhtar is a true romantic by heart just like his dialogues and lyrics.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:20 PM IST