Jatin Pandit pens lyrics of son Raahul's latest single 'Bin Tere'; check out video

After the success of ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’, singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts again with his new original single, titled ‘Bin Tere’.

In this soft romantic melody, Raahul will be sharing the screen with Spanish artist and social media influencer Estefania Martt. Directed by Harper Gahunia, it aims to bring a smile on your face with its innocent emotions of caring and supportive love.

The song has been written by legendary music composer Jatin Pandit with additional lyrics by Shashank Dixit. Raahul has sung, composed and produced the music for this enchanting melody.