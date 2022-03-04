Jatin Goswami is all praises for his 'Hit' co-star RajKummar Rao, calls him 'one in a million'

Actor Jatin Goswami who rose to fame after his stint in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, is on his way to become a full-fledged star. Last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web series, The Great Indian Murder, the young actor is all set to take industry by storm with his big upcoming projects that feature some of the finest gems of the Hindi cinema like RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, etc.

Apart from bagging big movies, Jatin has also bagged a role in the much-awaited web series, Delhi Crime Season 2. Moreover, Jatin has been roped in for RajKummar Rao’s, Hit, which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu thriller of the same name. Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming web series, Garmi, which is based on student politics, is also in Jatin’s kitty. While Jatin’s plate is full with movies and shows, the Free Press Journal caught up with the talented actor where he spilled the beans about his journey so far, his working experience with his Hit co-star and his upcoming projects. Excerpts:

Are you an outsider? What inspired you to become an actor?

Yeah, I am totally an outsider. No one from my family belongs to the industry. Not even any art form. I am a black sheep (smiles). I had no clue about me turning to this field of glitz and glamour. One fine day, while I was watching a play called, Little Mermaid, I got enamoured by what I saw on the stage. The stellar perf­­ormances of the cast blew my mind.

­We heard that you are shooting with Tigmanshu Dhulia for his next web series. Tell us something about that.

Yes, I am doing a web series with Tigmanshu sir. The web series is titled, Garmi. I am playing a very different and pivotal role in the movie. It is based on student politics. Though the story is not inspired by JNU’s Kanhaiya Kumar, but since the backdrop of the story is about a university and student politics, there can be some similarities. Bhopal University is the backdrop of the script and is wonderful with an intriguing drama. It’s totally a different web series. Currently, the team is shooting in Bhopal. I will soon go back there and join them.

Tell us about your journey as an actor.

I belong to Haryana but was brought up in Delhi, where I did theatre. After that I went to FTII in Pune (Film and Television Institute of India), and then I came to Mumbai. I attended Barry John’s acting classes. Ever since then, I have been doing small parts. I did movies like Tezz, Bombay Summer, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz... later, I did a web series called Betaal. So yeah, my journey is still on.

You have been roped in for the RajKummar Rao-starrer, Hit...

Yes, I am doing a Hindi remake of a Telugu film, Hit. It’s a Dil Raju production. RajKummar Rao plays the lead in the film and it also stars Sanya Malhotra. I am playing a pivotal role in this film too. Sailesh Kolanu who directed the original Telugu movie, is directing the Hindi version too.

How was your experience working with RajKummar?

He is a very old friend of mine. I have known him for the last 15 years. He is undoubtedly an amazing actor. We share that old friendship, so we can act with freedom. Working was fun with him. We would talk about our past. RajKummar has been very focused and hard working right from the beginning. He is one in a million. He is extremely dedicated to his craft and he is very clear about what he wants. He is so grounded and works like a newcomer when in a scene with full dedication. He throws no tantrums at all.

Are you going to share screen space with Ayushmann as well?

Yeah, I am doing Anek with director Anubhav Sinha which stars Ayushmaan Khurrana. I am hoping that its going to be a theatrical release. I can’t reveal much about my character in the film, but it’s an interesting one, at least that I can assure. Like Hit, in Anek too, I am playing a key role. Apart from films, I’m also going to be a part of the web series, Delhi Crime Season 2. I am also doing a project with Manoj Bajpayee which is an extremely different film.

You are being approached for different roles and films, what’s your take on this?

It is obviously a good thing for me. They (directors/ filmmakers) are offering me different roles and are open for experimentation and they want me to yield the best out of me. This is indeed a welcoming change for me.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST