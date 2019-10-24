Bollywood

Janhvi, Malaika, and other B-town divas are sweating it out with glam

By FPJ Web Desk

Bestfriends who workout together slay together: Malaika Arora and her girl-gang was spotted outside Diva Yoga post work out sessions.

Janhvi, Malaika, and other B-town divas are sweating it out with glam

Tapsee Pannu is currently promoting her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is about two sharpshooters dadis. Saand Ki Aankh, produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar, is slated to release on October 25. Tapsee was spotted with Neha Dhupia after the recording of her podcast show No Filter Neha - Season 4.

Tapsee and Neha looked all smiles and colours. Tapsee was seen wearing a super colourful and fun outfit. She kept it casual with a colourful single breasted blazer and a pair of shorts and a white t-shirt. She teamed it up with a spair of all-white sneakers.

Neha Dhupia gave boho vibes with her printed maxi dress, a jacket and kolhapuris.

Neha Dhupia spotted with Taapsee Pannu after the recording of her podcast show No Filter Neha - Season 4
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga
Amruta Arora at Diva Yoga
Seema Khan at Diva Yoga
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her pilates gym.

Janhvi kapoor at pilates gym
Ananya pandey snapped in andheri
Shahid Kapoor Antigravity Gym Phil hill gym
Photos by Viral Bhayani

