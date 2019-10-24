Janhvi, Malaika, and other B-town divas are sweating it out with glam

Tapsee Pannu is currently promoting her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is about two sharpshooters dadis. Saand Ki Aankh, produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar, is slated to release on October 25. Tapsee was spotted with Neha Dhupia after the recording of her podcast show No Filter Neha - Season 4.
Tapsee and Neha looked all smiles and colours. Tapsee was seen wearing a super colourful and fun outfit. She kept it casual with a colourful single breasted blazer and a pair of shorts and a white t-shirt. She teamed it up with a spair of all-white sneakers.
Neha Dhupia gave boho vibes with her printed maxi dress, a jacket and kolhapuris.
Bestfriends who workout together slay together: Malaika Arora and her girl-gang was spotted outside Diva Yoga post work out sessions.
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her pilates gym.
