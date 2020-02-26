Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor look every bit adorable in this throwback picture

On 25th February, Sanjay Kapoor posted a throwback picture on his Instagram profile and fans are going gaga over how cute it is.

The picture is of Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya Kapoor, when the three girls were really little. Sanjay Kapoor can be seen cutting the cake, with the three girls holding his hand while he is doing so. His gorgeous wife, Maheep Kapoor, can be seen looking over. One cannot get over Khushi's million dollar smile in the picture.