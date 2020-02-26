Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor look every bit adorable in this throwback picture

On 25th February, Sanjay Kapoor posted a throwback picture on his Instagram profile and fans are going gaga over how cute it is.
The picture is of Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya Kapoor, when the three girls were really little. Sanjay Kapoor can be seen cutting the cake, with the three girls holding his hand while he is doing so. His gorgeous wife, Maheep Kapoor, can be seen looking over. One cannot get over Khushi's million dollar smile in the picture.
Here is the aforementioned post:
Taking a guess at what the occasion is, is quite difficult as Sanjay has not written any caption or mentioned anything, but, one thing is for sure, it is not his birthday.
Not only does Sanjay Kapoor, but his niece Janhvi also loves posting throwback pictures. Here is a treat to some of the most heartwarming throwback pictures she has posted:
On the work front, Janhvi's upcoming ventures include; Roohi Afza, Takht, and Gujana Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in Ghost Stories, a Netflix original.
