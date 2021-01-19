Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi to make Bollywood debut; will not be launched by father Boney Kapoor

Following the footsteps of her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood. Khushi's father, producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that his younger daughter Khushi is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. However, the young diva will not be launched by her father.
Boney, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, said that although he has the resources, he would rather have someone else launch his darling daughter. He said that as a father, 'one tends to get indulgent,' however, as a filmmaker he can't afford that.
"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," the 'Mr India' producer said.
In 2019, during her appearance on Neha Dhupia‘s popular talk show 'BFFs With Vogue,' aspiring actress Khushi had shared some inside details about the planning of her debut film.
She had revealed that she hopes Karan Johar would take her under his wing as she trusts him blindly. However, when asked about who would be the lead opposite her in her debut film, Khushi had said, “I will find out with you, because that Pappa will only decide”
As shared by Janhvi on the show, Khushi had won a scholarship at New York Film Academy after acing her auditions.
