Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi makes her Instagram account public; here's what you missed

Late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor has finally made her Instagram account public.
The star-kid who is now better known as the newbie actress Janhvi Kapoor’s sibling is a style diva herself.
As of now, Khushi has more than 100K followers on Instagram.
Judging by the pictures, one can easily decode her love for makeup and styling. Check out some of her pictures below.
Back in 2019, Khushi left for abroad for further studies. According to the reports, Khushi had taken admission at New York Film Academy.
Earlier this year, Boney, in an interview with IANS said, "As a father, all my children are my favourites, but Khushi is the apple of my eyes. Woh chhoti hai na? sab se chhoti bacchi hai meri (she is the youngest, isn't it? the youngest child of mine)".
"She (Khushi) holds a special place in my heart. Currently all the more, because she is not around," he added.
For those unversed, Boney is a father to actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, from his first marriage to (late) Mona Kapoor.
