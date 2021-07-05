Janhvi Kapoor's sexy pictures in sports bra take the internet by storm; netizens say 'aag laga di'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her bold and beautiful avatar in a latest photo-op she shared on social media on Monday.
Janhvi posted two pictures on Instagram where she is seen wearing a white sports bra, paired with shorts and a jacket.
She looks every inch gorgeous as she poses for the camera. For the caption, she chose to put a white heart emoji.
Have a look at her stunning pictures here:
Earlier today, the 'Dhadak' actress also shared a goofy video from her workout session with sister Khushi Kapoor. In the video, Janhvi can be seen taking a selfie video as Khushi is working out with a furry friend.
Janhvi, who has over 11.8 million followers on Instagram, never misses a chance to impress her fans and followers with her mesmerizing pictures and fun videos.
A few days back, Janhvi had shared a selfie from her dressing room. It seemed the actress had resumed working as she was seen getting her hair done. She was seen in a bathrobe.
A person in the background can be seen doing her hair, while she posed for the camera. "Cinnamon gurl," Janhvi captioned the image.
On the professional front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2".
"Dostana 2" recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.
The actress finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.