Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured ex-BF reacts to her sizzling dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' from 'Roohi'

The makers of the upcoming horror-drama 'Roohi' on Wednesday dropped a dance number, 'Nadiyon Par' featuring Janhvi Kapoor as she sets the dance floor on fire.

The 'Gunjan Saxena' star took to Instagram and shared the video of the peppy dance number. The song is a rendition of 'Let the Music Play', the famous English track by Shamur that thumped the whole nation.

The two minute-twenty-seven-seconds video showcases a dazzling display of Kapoor's moves. The actor sizzles and shines in the latest version of the song. Dressed in shimmering gold, Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she grooves to the foot-tapping number. Adding to her sexy avatar, the melody is sure to cause mayhem on dance floors all over.