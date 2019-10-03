Janhvi Kapoor’s humorous caption to Ishaan Khatter’s placard play is witty and priceless

The Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media on Wednesday to share an adorable video with her co-star Ishaan Khatter. The fans have been in love with these cuties since their debut film ‘Dhadak’ which was the remake of famous Marathi movie ‘Sairat’.
The pair showed their amazing chemistry on the screen and left fans speculating if it was just in reel. The pair’s friendship has always been in talks and they often take to their social medias to show fans the bond they share.
Recently the ‘Dhadak’ lovebirds appeared on Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti and Janhvi posted a funny video on her Instagram story.
The Boomerang video shows Ishaan hitting Janhvi with a placard that says , "Ye Dosti hum nahi todege". Janhvi has the funniest caption to the video, "Par ye sarr zaroor todega."
Since the fans saw their on screen chemistry in ‘Dhadak’, there have been speculations of a real something going on between the two.
When Janhvi sat on the couch with brother Arjun Kapoor for an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Arjun was asked about the dating rumours. "Well, he is always around her."
Later Ishaan Khattar appeared on the same show with his brother, Shahid Kapoor. Karan Johar asked Shahid about what he thinks of Arjun’s comment, Shahid said, "Ishaan buzzes around many people, Janhvi isn't special like that."
He also added, "Janhvi buzzes around him a lot."
Well, in a relationship or not these cuties never fail to show their bond and friendship.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)