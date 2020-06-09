Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to release on Netflix

Karan Johar's 'Sooryavanshi', which was supposed to release on March 24, was also pushed due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

A day after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic, makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming cop-action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' on Thursday temporarily postponed its release.

The statement read: "Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying."

"We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID -- 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience," the statement further read.