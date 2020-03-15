Janhvi Kapoor’s dramatic twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is a must watch

As Bollywood is struggling to keep up with work commitments amid the novel coronavirus scare, celebs are making a point to use adequate safety measures and also raise awareness through posts on social media. However, Janhvi Kapoor is doing her bit to lighten things up with a dramatic new airport video.
In a recent video surfaced online, the Dhadak actress can be seen crooning to Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil To Pagal Hai song Bholi Si Surat. Watch the video below.
On the work front, she will be next seen in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. After wrapping up the shoot schedule last year, the actress took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note expressing how she felt about the film. "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that will do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It's a film wrap," Janhvi posted on Instagram.
"I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma -- like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it," she added.
The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.
Fans are also awaiting the actress's upcoming films- Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.
