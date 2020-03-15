Janhvi Kapoor’s dramatic twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is a must watch

On the work front, she will be next seen in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. After wrapping up the shoot schedule last year, the actress took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note expressing how she felt about the film. "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that will do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It's a film wrap," Janhvi posted on Instagram.

"I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma -- like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it," she added.