Janhvi Kapoor wants to tie the knot in Tirupati, says 'my husband is going to be in a lungi'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, whose late mother Sridevi has her roots in Tirupati, has revealed that she wants to get married in the holy city in Andra Pradesh. The 'Dhadak' actress also said that she wants her husband to be in a lungi and eat food on a banana leaf on her D-day.
Kapoor, who featured in Brides Today magazine's latest issue, told the publication, "I've had a very clear picture of that, right from the start! I want to be married in Tirupati. It will be an intimate affair. I know what I'll be wearing - a gold, zari Kanjeevaram saree, and I'll have lots of mogras in my hair. My husband is going to be in a lungi. And we will eat food on a banana leaf."
Sharing why she wants to ditch a typical big fat Bollywood wedding, Janhvi added, "I visit Tirupati a lot. And when taking such a big step in life, I'd want to get married there, with the person that I love. Also, in the past, I attended a wedding of a family member there and really enjoyed it. I don't like big weddings - they are fun to attend but being the centre of attention at such a big event will give me too much anxiety."
On the work front, the 'Gunjan Saxena' actress is awaited the release of her horror comedy 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown. It was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming flick will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.
It is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.
The Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film sees the Rajkummar and Varun play Bhaura and Kattanni, two bumbling brosephs trapped in a forest with the mysterious Roohi, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Just when they think it couldn't get any worse, a sinister spirit begins to creep over them.
(With ANI inputs)
