'Janhvi Kapoor vapas jao': Shoot of Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry' stalled again as protesting farmers reach venue

The shoot of Anand L Rai's film 'Good Lucky Jerry,' which stars Janhvi Kapoor, was stalled again on Saturday as a group of agitating farmers gathered outside the venue in Punjab.

According to a report, a group of farmers staged protests at the venue and even raised slogan against the actress, demanding, "Janhvi Kapoor vapas jao."

After the shooting was halted owing to the disruption, the cast and crew were reportedly sent back to hotel. However, the protestors staged another demonstration outside the hotel the actress has been staying in.

A source quoted in a report by Times of India said that the protestors want Bollywood actors to come out in support of the farmers, who have been fighting against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.