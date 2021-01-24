'Janhvi Kapoor vapas jao': Shoot of Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry' stalled again as protesting farmers reach venue

The shoot of Anand L Rai's film 'Good Lucky Jerry,' which stars Janhvi Kapoor, was stalled again on Saturday as a group of agitating farmers gathered outside the venue in Punjab.
According to a report, a group of farmers staged protests at the venue and even raised slogan against the actress, demanding, "Janhvi Kapoor vapas jao."
After the shooting was halted owing to the disruption, the cast and crew were reportedly sent back to hotel. However, the protestors staged another demonstration outside the hotel the actress has been staying in.
A source quoted in a report by Times of India said that the protestors want Bollywood actors to come out in support of the farmers, who have been fighting against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Earlier this month, a group of farmers had disrupted the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film by gathering outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib, and demanded the actress' opinion on farmer protests against farm laws.
Before starting the shoot of the film, the 'Dhadak' actress had joined a long list of celebrities who have stood in support of the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's three new farm laws.
Taking to her Instagram story, she'd said that the farmers are "at the heart" of our country. Janhvi had added that she "recognises and values" the role that they play in feeding our nation.
"Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers," read her post.
