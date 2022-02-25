Janhvi Kapoor to make her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR? Boney Kapoor reacts

For the last few days, speculation has been rife that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will finally make her Tollywood debut in superstar Jr NTR’s next.

However, Janhvi's father, film producer Boney Kapoor cleared the air and said that it is nothing more than a social media rumour.

During an event in Hyderabad, Boney Kapoor said that social media is a strange place where every day a new rumour emerges. He added that the rumours that Janhvi has been cast in NTR’s film fall into the same category. He clarified that it is nothing more than a social media rumour.

However, the filmmaker confirmed that Janhvi will make her debut in Tollywood soon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor said that fans of Sridevi have been asking about Janhvi's acting in Telugu cinema. He stated that fans there are indeed special to them and Janhvi will soon do it.

He said that he too wants to see her act someday in a Tollywood film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'.

Janhvi has also wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

She also has Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The film which will soon go into production, will be helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:08 PM IST