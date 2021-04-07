Janhvi Kapoor takes a leaf from stepbrother Arjun Kapoor’s ladylove Malaika Arora’s lookbook

For those unversed, Malaika has been in a relationship with Janhvi’s stepbrother and actor Arjun Kapoor for a while now.

Arjun has been supportive of Janhvi and her sister Khushi, daughters of his father Boney Kapoor with Sridevi, ever since the veteran actress died in 2018.

During her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak', he told her, “I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue."

Janhvi also spoke about this to Filmfare magazine and said, “It comes from seeking a sense of protection. A significant figure in our lives- my mother- wasn’t there anymore. Whom could we rely on? So, Khushi and I found ourselves leaning on them. A strong trust was forged between us. They’re so chilled out, such gracious and strong people, who encourage you and are real with you. We’re blessed.”

She spoke specially about Arjun who never for a moment left her alone in the times of crises and said, “Arjun bhaiyya has given me advice on everything that comes with this profession. He’s gained a plethora of experience. His advice is to remain honest. He says if you love your work, then you just need to keep reminding yourself about that love and nothing else.”

Arjun is Boney Kapoor’s son with the late Mona Kapoor. He has a sister named Anshula.

Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy ‘Roohi’, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also finished shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy ‘Kolamavu Kokila’, which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.

The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film ‘Dostana 2’.