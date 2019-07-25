Janhvi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, slay at ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ screening

While Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Kangana Rananut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, the filmmaker held a special screening for the film fraternity on Wednesday, and the actors brought their best foot forward at the event.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the event wearing a white cropped shirt with checkered pants in the shades of purple and yellow which matched the film and the event she was present at. Another actress who wore something befitting the film was Swara Bhasker. She attended the film screening in a choker dress with big prints with a matching jacket.