Janhvi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, slay at ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ screening

While Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Kangana Rananut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, the filmmaker held a special screening for the film fraternity on Wednesday, and the actors brought their best foot forward at the event.
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the event wearing a white cropped shirt with checkered pants in the shades of purple and yellow which matched the film and the event she was present at. Another actress who wore something befitting the film was Swara Bhasker. She attended the film screening in a choker dress with big prints with a matching jacket.
Actress Sonal Chauhan was also spotted at the event bringing back the dungaree with a twist if neon. Amyra Dastur on the other hand was snapped in a white dress with her hair laid down, whereas Amrita Puri and Arjun Bijlani were also present from the TV industry.
Manish Paul went his regular look with a jeans jacket and black t shirt, while Abhimanyu sported a casual pink hoodie with blue jeans. His Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota co-star Radhika Madam sported a black jersey with Weirdo written on it and paired with red pants.
Rhea Kapoor last co-produced Ekta Kapoor’s project Veere Di Wedding in 2018, she was spotted in an off shoulder black t-shirt and blue jeans slaying the looks.
‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ which also stars Rajkummar Rao post all controversies is set to release on 26th July