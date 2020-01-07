Janhvi Kapoor spotted with 'mystery man' outside the gym; see pics

Earlier in an interview with IANS Janhvi Kapoor had said it is weird being followed by the paparazzi and the weirdest part of it all is that she is getting used to the attention now.

"It's weird. It really is. I was just thinking about it today while I had egg on my hair and honey on my face at a pilates studios. I was like if they've seen me enter the gym today, they are going to see me leave with wet hair, they are going to photograph me entering your studio, your show and they are going to photograph me leaving, they are going to photograph me at Dr Agarwals. So, it's kind of weird but I think the weirdest part of it is that I have kind of gotta used to it now," Janhvi said.

On the work front, Janhvi's latest stint was in Zoya Akhtar's horror short segment in Ghost Stories that aired on Netflix.

Furthermore, she will be essaying the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl biopic, horror-comedy Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and debutante Lakshya.