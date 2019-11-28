Janhvi Kapoor says her childhood smells like her mom

We are nearing the second death anniversary of the legendary beauty Sridevi. But in daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s memory, she plays a constant motivator and a guiding light. Ever since her mother’s sudden demise in February 2018, Janhvi has time and again opened up on how Sridevi was the most important part of all aspects of her life.

The actor was speaking at the recently held Benetton fragrance launch event, when she went down the memory lane to recall days of her childhood, spent with her mother. “My childhood smells like my mom. We used to spend a lot of time in our home in Chennai, and she used to put mogras all over our house and in her hair, so it smells like her,”

Janhvi also remembered her first ever make-up story which had the mother’s magic touch. “I had a stage show at school, where I was doing a Bharatnatyam dance, and mom did my makeup for that,” she revealed.

Janhvi Kapoor is presently working on Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, and starts shooting for Karan Johar‘s Takht in a few months. She will be soon seen playing the lead role in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic The Kargil Girl.