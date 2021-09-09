Janhvi Kapoor reveals she hides in her car's trunk to escape paparazzi, says 'there's always a blanket in my car'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who's often clicked by the paparazzi in the city, on a show revealed that she sometimes evades the shutterbugs by hiding in the trunk of her car.

Janhvi recently appeared on Season 2 of 'Star vs Food'. On the show, Kapoor's fitness trainer and close friend Namrata Purohit shared a funny anecdote about how they once escaped the paparazzi. The 'Roohi' actress didn't want the paps to click her, so she decided to take Namrata's help and sent her car from the other gate. She then got in her friend's car, but they were still chased by the paparazzi.

"She's jumped into my car, and we've gotten out. And then we have this whole chase going on. I felt like I was in Fast & Furious," said Namarata.

Janhvi said that she felt bad for the photographers because 'they do this for a living’, and went on to share how she evades the photographers.

"You know the amount of times I've hid in the dikki (boot) of my car? So many times! And there's always a blanket in my car. There's always a blanket if I'm at a place I'm not supposed to be at, or with someone I'm not supposed to be with," Janhvi Kapoor said.

'Star vs Food Season 2' releases on September 9 on discovery+.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in 'Dostana 2' and 'Good Luck Jerry'.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:20 PM IST