Janhvi Kapoor remembers her 'Mumma' Sridevi on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Sridevi, who is regarded as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema, passed away last year, but even today her unforgettable charm lives on.

On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary today, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who has always idolised her mother, posted a beautiful birthday wish for the late actor.

"Happy Birthday Mumma. I love you," she wrote alongside a beautiful throwback picture of the actor, proving how badly she's missing her beloved mother today.