Janhvi Kapoor relishes her favourite Punjabi dishes at a dhaba in Lonavala

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest divas of tinsel town. Her washboard abs have been headlining across media, courtesy her disciplined workout regime with Pilate guru Namrata Purohit.
However, like any other fitness enthusiast, Janhvi also loves to gorge on some decadent delicacies on her cheat days. In her recent posts on Instagram, Kapoor gave her fans a sneak peek of her routine, which included dining at a dhaba in Lonavala, relishing some typical Punjabi food.
Janhvi certainly lives to eat. Earlier she shared her pizza moment before attending the Vogue Power List 2019.
On work front, Janhvi's latest stint was in Zoya Akhtar's horror short segment in Ghost Stories that aired on Netflix. She will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. Furthermore, she will star is Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
