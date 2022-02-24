Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note for mom Sridevi on death anniversary: 'Hope we make you proud'

Actress Sridevi left a permanent void in the lives of her family members that can never be filled.

On the fourth death anniversary of the iconic star, her firstborn Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

"I've still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that's the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever," she wrote.

Janhvi also dropped her childhood picture in which she can be seen sitting on her late mother's lap.

Earlier in the morning, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a childhood picture of herself with her mother. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling at the camera.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai after accidentally drowning in the bathtub on February 24, 2018. She was 54.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:37 PM IST