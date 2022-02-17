Janhvi Kapoor looks 'flaming hot' as she poses seductively in a sexy black dress; see photos

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently set the internet on fire with her sultry photos.

The actress never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her stunning Instagram posts. She once again set social media ablaze with her photos and video in a sexy dress.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Janhvi shared a series of photos in a black strappy dress. The 'Roohi' actress completed her look with messy hair and minimal makeup, and accessorised it with gold hoop earrings and a gold ring.

Janhvi looked gorgeous as ever as she posed in front of the mirror. "Flaming hot cheetos," she captioned her post.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, her fans and followers dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. While some called her 'hot' and 'gorgeous', a fan wrote, "Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta."

A few days back, Janhvi was seen coming out of her gym and stepping into her car with a grey arm sling on her right arm. Although it appeared to be minor on the outside, the extent of it was unknown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Advertisement

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Janhvi has also wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

She also has Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The film which will soon go into production, will be helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

ALSO READ Sexy Janhvi Kapoor exudes mermaid vibes with her stunning bikini pictures

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:35 PM IST