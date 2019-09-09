Janhvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous for the latest cover of Brides Today

Remember Janhvi Kapoor’s debut magazine cover? Her very first appearance on a cover happened with Vogue, even before her debut film Dhadak saw the light of the theatres. Since then, i.e. June 2018 to be precise, she has been a favourite of the magazines as well as the shutterbugs. The latest one in her kitty is the cover of Brides Today, for which she will turn into a majestic bride.
We got a glimpse of her from the photoshoot, thanks to Dharma Production’s Instagram handle. In it, Janhvi, dressed in a satin coral green gown, turns heads! Her attire is complemented by a slick choker and a pair of earrings. Do not miss out on the very unique accessories she has slipped her hands into. The cover is surely going to make you want to dress up like a bride!
The cover sees Janhvi draping herself with a creation from designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. As Janhvi gears up to dress up as a ‘millennial cocktail bride’, we can look forward to witnessing some out-of-the-box, contemporary bridal looks that would up the uniqueness of a bride on her special day.
On the work front, the actor is juggling between multiple projects. She is done filming her first horror-comedy Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao and will be also seen in Dostana 2, along with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Janhvi will be essaying Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian woman air force pilot on combat, in her biopic and is also a part of Netflix’s upcoming production Ghost Stories.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)