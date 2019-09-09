Janhvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous for the latest cover of Brides Today

The cover sees Janhvi draping herself with a creation from designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. As Janhvi gears up to dress up as a ‘millennial cocktail bride’, we can look forward to witnessing some out-of-the-box, contemporary bridal looks that would up the uniqueness of a bride on her special day.

On the work front, the actor is juggling between multiple projects. She is done filming her first horror-comedy Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao and will be also seen in Dostana 2, along with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Janhvi will be essaying Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian woman air force pilot on combat, in her biopic and is also a part of Netflix’s upcoming production Ghost Stories.