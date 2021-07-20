Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter celebrate 3 years of 'Dhadak', share unseen BTS pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter celebrated three years in Bollywood on Tuesday.

As their debut film 'Dhadak' clocked three years, the actors took to their respective social media handles and shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures.

Along with the pictures, Ishaan wrote that the film will remain a special one for him and for all those who have worked on it.

"3 years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it.. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all," he captioned his post.

