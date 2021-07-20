Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter celebrate 3 years of 'Dhadak', share unseen BTS pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter celebrated three years in Bollywood on Tuesday.
As their debut film 'Dhadak' clocked three years, the actors took to their respective social media handles and shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures.
Along with the pictures, Ishaan wrote that the film will remain a special one for him and for all those who have worked on it.
"3 years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it.. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all," he captioned his post.
Have a look at his post here:
Janhvi too shared a few pictures from the time she shot 'Dhadak' and wrote, "Dhadak. Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love."
Director Shashank Khaitan also shared a BTS image where Janhvi and Ishaan can be seen sharing a light moment on the sets of the film as they munched on some samosas. Along with the photo he wrote, "Love u kids...keep laughing like this forvever (sic)."
'Dhadak' is an official Hindi adaption of 2016 super hit Marathi film 'Sairat'.
It made waves after its release and fans loved to see the fresh on-screen pairing. Janhvi and Ishaan were also rumoured to be dating each other during that time. However, the actress had denied all rumours.
However, a section of people believed that it did not do justice to the Marathi original.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair’s 'A Suitable Boy' and 'Khaali Peeli' with Ananya Panday. He has 'Phone Booth' along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in his kitty.
Janhvi, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Roohi' with Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry.'
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)