Janhvi Kapoor is an 'island girl' as she poses in skimpy swimsuit; check out latest pics from Maldives vacay

On work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy "Roohi", opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also finished shooting for her upcoming movie "Good Luck Jerry".

The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy "Kolamavu Kokila", which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.

The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions.

Janhvi had started filming for "Good Luck Jerry" in January this year.

The same month, the movie's shooting was disrupted for a brief period twice in Punjab's Patiala district and Fatehgarh Sahib district after a group of farmers demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws.

The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Presented by Subaskaran and Rai," Good Luck Jerry" is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film "Dostana 2".