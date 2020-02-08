Janhvi Kapoor has left Instagram's 'Dhadak' racing with her sexy see-through dress

Janhvi Kapoor is back in the bay from her New York vacay! After giving fans a glimpse of her vacation, the fresh face of Bollywood took to her Instagram to share a sizzling picture of herself.
Flaunting her sexy curves, the 22-year-old can be seen in a Yousef Al Jasmi dress. Janhvi's sheer dress leaves little to the imagination as it hugs her body and highlights her slender figure. The shimmery beads on the dress are adding a perfect touch of glamour to the monochrome picture.
On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor left Instagram's 'Dhadak' racing with her sexy see-through dress.
The actress is currently on a break from her 'Dostana 2' shooting schedule and recently headed off to Lonavla with Akshat Rajanm, before seeing her baby sister Khushi Kapoor in New York. Janhvi took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in the big apple.
On the work front, Janhvi's latest stint was in Zoya Akhtar's horror short segment in Ghost Stories that aired on Netflix. She will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic 'Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi Afza' with Rajkummar Rao. Furthermore, she will star is 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
