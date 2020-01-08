Janhvi Kapoor goes undercover for 'Dostana 2' shoot with her Rs 5 lakh bag

Janhvi Kapoor, the 'Ghost Stories' actor was spotted going undercover in a rickshaw with her Rs. 5 lakh Louis Vuitton bag. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'. The film is a sequel to 2008's Priyanka Chopra starrer, 'Dostana' and also stars debutant Lakshya.

Janhvi and Kartik were spotted on Wednesday taking public transport to reach the location for a shoot. While Kartik went all out and being the star he is, signed autographs for fan, Janhvi went undercover.

The 'Dhadak' actress ditched her luxury vehicle and took the rikshaw till Versova jetty before boarding a ferry.