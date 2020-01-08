Janhvi Kapoor goes undercover for 'Dostana 2' shoot with her Rs 5 lakh bag

Janhvi Kapoor, the 'Ghost Stories' actor was spotted going undercover in a rickshaw with her Rs. 5 lakh Louis Vuitton bag. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'. The film is a sequel to 2008's Priyanka Chopra starrer, 'Dostana' and also stars debutant Lakshya.
Janhvi and Kartik were spotted on Wednesday taking public transport to reach the location for a shoot. While Kartik went all out and being the star he is, signed autographs for fan, Janhvi went undercover.
The 'Dhadak' actress ditched her luxury vehicle and took the rikshaw till Versova jetty before boarding a ferry.
Janhvi can be seen in an all-white salwar suit with her face covered by a dupatta. While the 22-year-old went undercover and hid her face, it's Janhvi's Louis Vuitton bag that caught our attention with it's bold, iridescent hues.
The bag that can be spotted in the pictures is Louis Vuitton's Monogram Keepall Bandouliere 50. The prism bag is by Virgil Abloh’s men’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection and costs almost Rs. 5 lakhs.
To those who have been exceptionally curious about the plot of the Dostana sequel here it is. Dostana 2 will have Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya playing siblings who fall in love with the same guy Kartik Aaryan.
This time, there is no play-acting about homosexuality. In the first part of Dostana, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were only pretending to be gay. Says a source close to Karan Johar and Dharma Productions, “Times have changed. There is no longer a need to be apologetic about homosexuality. Dostana 2 will be a reflection of the changing times.
The film would be directed by debutant Colin d’Cunha who has assisted Raju Hirani and Advait Chandan, and not Tarun Mansukhani who directed the first film.
Inputs from Bollywood Hungama.
