Janhvi Kapoor exudes 90s vibes in a knotted shirt and bell bottoms

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor may not be a millennial, but she certainly knows how to nail 90s fashion. Unlike other celebs who step in and out of gym sessions in athleisure, the Dhadak actress surprises her fans in unusual ensembles instead.

Earlier this morning, Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi exiting her pilates session with trainer Namrata Purohit. Janhvi strolled out wearing a loose white shirt knotted at the waist flaunting her toned abs and some off white bell bottoms, to complete the look.