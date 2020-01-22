Janhvi Kapoor exudes 90s vibes in a knotted shirt and bell bottoms

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor may not be a millennial, but she certainly knows how to nail 90s fashion. Unlike other celebs who step in and out of gym sessions in athleisure, the Dhadak actress surprises her fans in unusual ensembles instead.
Earlier this morning, Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi exiting her pilates session with trainer Namrata Purohit. Janhvi strolled out wearing a loose white shirt knotted at the waist flaunting her toned abs and some off white bell bottoms, to complete the look.
Janhvi let her voluminous hair down and accessorised with her trusty bags that do not change no matter what outfit she wear.
The 22-year-old is a fashion junkie and loves to experiment with her looks. She is often seen stealing thunder at red carpets with her over the top glamorous couture. Be it a sexy sequined saree or a metallic gown with a plunging neckline, Janhvi has taken B-town by storm with her elegance and panache. Indeed she gets it from her late mom and actress Sridevi.
On work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. Furthermore, she will star is Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
