Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her ‘inconsiderate’ Instagram post in a bridal avatar amid COVID-19 crisis

With scores of Bollywood celebs being named and shamed for their getaways and rubbing privilege in people’s faces via social media, amid the second wave of COVID-19, actress Janhvi Kapoor has issued a clarification for her latest Instagram post.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram and shared a magazine covering featuring her in a bridal avatar. Before anyone could call her out for being “insensitive” amid these trying times, Janhvi issued a clarification.

She wrote, “In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always.”