Janhvi Kapoor changes clothes inside her car; ditches mini skirt for comfy jeans

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who is busy with back to back promotional events for her film “Roohi” has been trying her best to arrive in style.
However, like any other girl, she too longs to ditch those prickly sequinned outfits and feet numbing heels and change into something comfy.
Recently, the star kid took to Instagram and shared her interpretation of a “relaxed day”, where she can be seen posing in a bow-shaped crop top and a shimmery mini skirt.
In the next set of pictures, Janhvi gave her fans a sneak peek into what happens post an event, as she struggles to change inside her car and slip into a t-shirt and pair of jeans before catching a flight.
Check out the pictures below.
Daughter of late superstar Sridevi, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with "Dhadak". The film fared below expectation. She has since then been appreciated for her roles in the OTT-released films "Ghost Stories" and "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".
Her latest release is a horror comedy "Roohi" which releases today. Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in the film which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
Besides that, she has finished half of the "Dostana 2" shoot alongside Kartik Aaryan, and is currently working on Aanand L Rai's "Good Luck Jerry".