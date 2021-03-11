Janhvi Kapoor changes clothes inside her car; ditches mini skirt for comfy jeans

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who is busy with back to back promotional events for her film “Roohi” has been trying her best to arrive in style.

However, like any other girl, she too longs to ditch those prickly sequinned outfits and feet numbing heels and change into something comfy.

Recently, the star kid took to Instagram and shared her interpretation of a “relaxed day”, where she can be seen posing in a bow-shaped crop top and a shimmery mini skirt.

In the next set of pictures, Janhvi gave her fans a sneak peek into what happens post an event, as she struggles to change inside her car and slip into a t-shirt and pair of jeans before catching a flight.

Check out the pictures below.