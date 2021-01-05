Janhvi Kapoor buys property in Juhu worth Rs 39 crore, spread across multiple floors

Days after B-town stars, cricketers and business tycoons invested in real estate, after reduction of stamp duty, actress Janhvi Kapoor has also reportedly purchased property in Mumbai's Juhu area.

According to a report by Square Feat India, the 'Dhadak' actress invested in a new house spread across three floors. It costs around Rs 39 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh.

In a bid to revive the economy especially the realty sector, the Maharashtra Government has reduced stamp duty on lease agreements of immovable property applicable for 29 and more years to 2% from 5% in Mumbai till December 31 and it will be 3% from January 1 to March 31.

Earlier, actors Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and Amrita Puri (daughter of HDFC Bank ex-chief Aditya Puri) bought plush properties in the maximum city.

Hrithik, bought two apartments on Juhu-Versova link road, closer to his original residence for Rs 97.5 crore. Meanwhile, Alia sealed the deal for a house in Bandra for Rs 32 crore.

On the other hand, Amrita Puri with her mother Anita purchased a Rs 50-crore apartment in the plush Malabar Hill.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ alongside Ishaan Khatter. She later went to star in Netflix’s anthology ‘Ghost Stories’, and her first ever biopic ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

In a media interaction, Janhvi had said, “If one keeps working hard, then one will get where one has to get. I am aware of my privilege. I often felt guilty about it. But the best I can do is to earn my place by working even harder."

On work front, Janhvi will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".