Janhvi Kapoor begins shooting for Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry' in Punjab

After wrapping up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re,' filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Monday started shooting for his next production venture film 'Good Luck Jerry' with actor Janhvi Kapoor.

He shared a picture from one of the initial shots of the film featuring Kapoor and announced that the film has gone on floors in Punjab.

"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsenWritten by: #PankajMatta," he wrote in the caption.