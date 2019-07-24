Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are happy souls post the Agra schedule wrap up of RoohiAfza

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have recently wrapped the second schedule for their upcoming horror comedy, RoohiAfza, in Agra. The movie is quite an anticipated one as Janhvi has expressed her liking for Rajkummar Rao as an actor and how she admires his work. Their fans can’t wait to see them on screen for the first time and are thrilled to have Janhvi play a double role in the film.
Janhvi’s team member, Tanvi Chemburkar, took to her Instagram stories to share a few pictures from the wrap-up dinner they had. The pictures a just adorable and we can’t get over how cute Janhvi and Rajkummar look as they pose adorably for the pictures. Take a look at the pictures and we bet you will love them!
Apart from this, Janhvi is also going to be a part of Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, and Takht. As for Rajkummar, his upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut is all set to hit the silver screens on July 26.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)