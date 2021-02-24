Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share emotional posts on mom Sridevi's death anniversary

On legendary actress Sridevi's third death anniversary, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor shared emotional posts on Instagram.
Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.
Remembering her mother, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a handwritten note by Sridevi that read: "I love you my labbu you are the best baby in the world."
"Miss u," the 'Dhadak' actress wrote in the caption.
Janhvi's younger sister Khushi also took to her Instagram, on Wednesday, to share a throwback picture of her late mother with dad Boney Kapoor.
The beautiful picture showed the couple smiling at each other as they pose for the camera.
Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Khushi wrote: "i love youuuuuuuuu."
Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.
Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish' among many more.
The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.
Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.
(With ANI inputs)