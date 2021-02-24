Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share emotional posts on mom Sridevi's death anniversary

On legendary actress Sridevi's third death anniversary, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor shared emotional posts on Instagram.

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

Remembering her mother, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a handwritten note by Sridevi that read: "I love you my labbu you are the best baby in the world."

"Miss u," the 'Dhadak' actress wrote in the caption.