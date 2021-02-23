Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor leave town ahead of mom Sridevi's death anniversary

Sridevi died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock. Her death has been recorded as an accident.

The "Chandni" star was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi movies.

For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.

While Khushi is yet to make her Bollywood debut, Janhvi has done a handful of films over the years.

She was last seen in the digitally-released film, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

Janhvi will next feature in “Good Luck Jerry”, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Her other films lined up are “Roohi” and Dostana 2.

"Roohi" also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura (Rao) and Kattanni (Sharma), as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi (Kapoor), in a jungle. They are not alone though as a scary ghost also tags along.

It is set for a theatrical release on March 11.