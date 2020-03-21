Janata Curfew: Ankit Tiwari, Amaal Malik to conduct online music gig

Mumbai: After international singers like Chris Martin and John Legend, a slew of India musicians including Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik have decided to perform impromptu home concerts for fans via social media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The idea behind the digital concert, Safe And Sound, was given by Mourjo Chaterjee in view of the 'Janata Curfew' to be observed on Sunday. Mourjo is a founder of On Stage Talents, a multi-genre talent agency.

Happy to be part of such noble initiative, Akhil Sachdeva, who sang "Tera ban jaunga" in "Kabir Singh", said: "It's a great initiative and we looking forward to this concert."