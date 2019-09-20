'Jai Jai Shivshankar' to have Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a dance 'WAR'

Mumbai: Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will have a dance battle on the number "Jai Jai Shivshankar" in the film "War". Director Siddharth Anand says bringing the two stars together has been a responsibility.

"Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in 'War'," Anand said.

"This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem."

Anand said they had to get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together.