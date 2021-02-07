Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: From 'Wo Kagaz Ki Kashti' to 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma' - Top 10 soulful tracks of the Ghazal Samrat

Jagmohan Singh Dhiman, popularly known as Jagjit Singh was born on 8th February 1941 in Bikaner, Rajasthan. He gained worldwide acclaim and popularity for his contribution in the field of music.

Jagjit started his professional career back in 1961 with All India Radio, Jalandhar station. He was trained by a visually impaired master named Pandit Chagan Lal Sharma. He went on to attain training in Khayal, Dhrupad, Thumri and other Hindustani Classical Vocal Traditions from Ustad Jamal Khan.

When Jagjit Singh first came to Bombay in search of opportunities, he initially started singing advertising jingles and slowly made his way into the Hindi film industry. He married Chitra Dutta, a Bengali Ghazal singer in 1969.

The couple's album 'The Independent' gained nationwide popularity and established them in the music industry. Jagjit Singh breathed hi last on 10th October, 2011.

Here are some of the best Ghazals of the legendary vocalist and musician-

Koi Fariyaad-