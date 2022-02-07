Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: 5 best songs by 'The King of Gazals'

Born on February 7, 1941, in Rajasthan, late music maestro Jagjit Singh is known as 'The King of Ghazals'. He sang and composed ghazals in films as well as independently.

He started his career in 1966 as a playback singer with the film 'Bahuroopi' and since then he has made the audience fall in love with his melodies. Not only were his ghazals soothing and relaxing, but also easy to understand.

Singh first found success after collaborating with his wife Chitra. The duo released an album called 'The Unforgettable' in 1977. It immediately captured the hearts of the audiences and sent them down the path of musical stardom.

His wife, however, gave up singing after the tragic loss of their 18-year-old son in a car accident.

Popular for his silken and soothing voice, Singh has sung many popular tracks such as 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho', 'Hotho Se Chhu Lo Tum', 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya' and many more.

Singh was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2003 for his extraordinary contribution to the music industry. Unfortunately, the singer suffered a brain hemorrhage on September 23, 2011, and passed away on October 10 after staying in coma for over two weeks.

Here are some of his best songs:

1) Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho- Arth

2) Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya- Sarfarosh

3) Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal- Saath Saath

4) Hothon Se Chhulo Tum- Prem Geet

5) Woh Kaghaz Ki Kashti- Jagjit Singh & Chitra Singh

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:06 PM IST