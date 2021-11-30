Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic selfie with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral

Weeks after Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez denied being in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, her photo with him is going viral on social media platforms.

In the mirror selfie, shared by Spotboye, the actress is seen kissing Sukesh on his cheek. Jacqueline holds him tight in the image.

Reportedly, the image dates back to April and June this year when Sukesh was released from jail on interim bail.

Earlier this month, Jacqueline was in news another picture of the actress with Sukesh went viral. In the photo, Sukesh was seen standing behind Jacqueline as he kisses him on the cheek and they pose for a mirror selfie.

According to media reports, Sukesh had met Jacqueline about four times in Chennai and even arranged a private jet for her.

Earlier, Sukesh's lawyer, Anant Malik, had claimed that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating each other.

Malik had told the media, "Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse's mouth."

However, Jacqueline's spokesperson had denied the allegations.

The actor’s representative said in a statement," Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations."

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple," the statement further read.

Jacqueline appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The actor appeared before the federal agency after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier.

